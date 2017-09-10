AMARAVATI: Workers of the ruling TDP and main opposition YSR Congress will hit the streets tomorrow, knocking on the doors of every household in Andhra Pradesh, as part of their respective public outreach programmes.

It is for the first time that the two main parties will be undertaking such campaigns at the same time, though elections in the state are at least 21 months away.

While the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), with its campaign 'Intintiki Telugu Desam' (TDP to every household), will propagate the Chandrababu Naidu government's good work, the YSRC has christened its programme "YSR Kutumbam" and aims to enrol at least one person from each family into its fold.

Ahead of the 50-day programme, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, "The TDP flag should fly atop every house in the state. Affix our party sticker in every door. Talk to each family and enquire about their well being. Ask them if the (government) benefits are reaching them properly."

For the YSRC, the public outreach programme, which will continue till October 2, will be a precursor to party chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's proposed foot march from October 27.

Jagan said each YSRC worker will have to spend at least 20 minutes with each family and elicit responses to a set of 100 questions on Chandrababu's rule.

"Explain the con acts of Chandrababu. Tell people about the golden rule of (late) Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and how it will be restored by the YSRC. Also tell them about the nine main promises we made (during the recent party plenary)," he told the party cadre.

YSRC Congress president said his party has listed a mobile number to which people could give a 'missed call'.

"My office will call back and take complaints from people about government welfare schemes. This way, at least one person from each household will become a member of the YSR Family," Jagan said.