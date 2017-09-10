GUNTUR: The first edition of TEDx programme was held at Vignan University at Vadlamudi village in Chebrolu mandal on Saturday. Vlogger and motivation speaker Divyanshu Damani, author Novoneel Chakraborty, HIV activist and social worker Jyoti Dhawale, road safety expert Kamal Soi, Gauranga Das of ISKCON, actor and director Kuldeep Ruhil and entrepreneur Krishna Tammireddy spoke on the theme Diverging Patterns. The event is aimed at making students understand the divergence in the development perspective of future and enable them to scale career heights. Students presented colourful cultural programmes on the occasion.