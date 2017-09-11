VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of Dasara festival, APSRTC is making elaborate arrangements to operate as many as 400 special services from September 24 to provide hassle free journey to the passengers.

When contacted, APSRTC Krishna regional manager P V Rama Rao said that every year, thousands throng Vijayawada for Dasara.

This year too, over 50,000 people are expected to travel between Hyderabad-Vijayawada & Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam.

“We are operating all kinds of buses-multi-axle, Volvo, Indra, Garuda AC/non-AC buses. We will run 150 special services from Hyderabad, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Bangalore to the city and more than 350 buses from Guntur, Prakasam and West Godavari districts from September 21 to September 30,” he said. Advance reservation system is available for special buses and commuters are requested to book tickets at the bus stations.

“More buses will operate from September 24 to 30 from Rajahmundry, Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Nuzvid, Tiruvuru and Jaggayyapeta as more number of devotees will visit the temple on ‘Mulanakshtram’ and ‘Vijaya Dashami’. Additional buses would be arranged as per the demand on the festive days.

Special focus is being laid by the officials to operate additional services on September 28 and 29 to avoid inconvenience to the passengers as the frequency would be high. In this regard, passenger amenities have been developed at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS). Devotees can make use of the facilities before heading to Kanaka Durga temple, said RTC Regional Manager P Rama Rao.