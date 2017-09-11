SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to ensure ambulance service to the residents of tribal areas of Srikakulam district, Seethampeta ITDA officials are planning to launch a paid ‘scooter ambulance’ facility. As many as 212 habitations in the ITDA limits have no proper road connectivity, making it difficult for people to shift patients to nearby hospitals in emergency. The ‘scooter ambulances’ will come in handy to shift the patients where the roads are not suitable of four-wheelers.

In the villages sans motorable roads, the residents are in the practice of shifting patients by carrying them on dolly, a cloth cradle supported by two long sticks, on their shoulders. Valuable time is being lost during the shifting which many a time result in death of the patients who need emergency healthcare.

Taking the serious note of this, the ITDA authorities are planning a scheme ‘Asara’ as part of which scooter ambulance service will be provided to the villages with no motorable roads.

“Keeping the urgency for shifting patients to hospitals in view, Asara programme has been designed. Apart from this, arrangements are being made for another system in which patients can hire two labourers for shifting patients to nearby hospitals for which they would be paid `200 each. The programme will be launched under the NERGS,” Seethampeta ITDA project officer L Shiva Sankar told Express.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also decided to ensure road connectivity to tribal habitations. “As many as 212 of the total 1,539 villages under the purview of the ITDA do not have proper roads. Road laying works at the 212 villages have already been started under NREGS at an estimated cost of `76 crore,” the ITDA PO said.

Of the 320-km road proposed in the tribal villages, the works have been completed over a stretch of 124 km and the rest will be ready by March next year, he added.

Sorry state of affairs

1,539

Villages under purview of Seethampeta ITDA

212



Villages do not have motorable roads

Tribals shift patients by carrying them on dolly, a cloth cradle supported by two long sticks, on their shoulders

Valuable time is being lost during the shifting which many a time result in death of patients