Boy falls off bridge, meets watery grave in Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh
By Express News Service | Published: 11th September 2017 03:37 AM |
Last Updated: 11th September 2017 08:48 AM
KAKINADA: A 13-year-old boy drowned in a canal after accidentally falling off a bridge at Suryaraopeta in Kakinada rural mandal on Sunday. According to the police, Garikina Babji along with his friends went to the bridge.
While playing, he slipped and fell into the canal. The body of the boy is yet to be traced. His father G Appa Rao lodged a complaint in Thimmapuram police station. Sub-Inspector B Tirupati Rao is investigating.