KAKINADA: A 13-year-old boy drowned in a canal after accidentally falling off a bridge at Suryaraopeta in Kakinada rural mandal on Sunday. According to the police, Garikina Babji along with his friends went to the bridge.

While playing, he slipped and fell into the canal. The body of the boy is yet to be traced. His father G Appa Rao lodged a complaint in Thimmapuram police station. Sub-Inspector B Tirupati Rao is investigating.