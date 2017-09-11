GUNTUR: A call centre has been set up by the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) at the AP Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department office to enable people to air their grievances pertaining to under ground drainage works.

The Under Ground Drainage (UGD) Project has been taken up in the city at a cost of `903 crore. During inspection of the project works by District Collector K Sasidhar and GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha, people of several localities complained that they were facing severe inconvenience as the works were going on at a slow pace.

They also stated that the contractor was not removing the material after laying the pipelines and the roads dug were not being levelled properly.

After hearing their woes, the Collector directed the contractor to speed up the works of drainage project and complete it as per schedule.

The GMC Commissioner ordered setting up of a call centre at the Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department office to enable people to make complaints to the GMC pertaining to UGD works and civic problems. The call centre with mobile phone No 8179237106 has evoked a good response.

Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department Superintending Engineer N Srinivasa Rao said they would redress the people’s grievances pertaining to the under ground drainage project works promptly.