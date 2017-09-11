ELURU: Two undertrial prisoners escaped from the sub-jail at Tadepalligudem on Sunday afternoon. According to jail authorities, undertrials Sirrapu Ganesh of Gudivada in Krishna district and Bugata Siva of Tadipatri in Anantapur slipped through an open door when prisoners were brought out of their cells for a haircut.

The door near the jail salon area through which the two escaped in Tadepalligudem sub-jail on Sunday | Express

The duo climbed the overhead tank in the bathroom area and jumped out of the jail after scaling the main compound wall. They took advantage of the lack of power supply at the jail while scaling the compound wall with electric fence.

On hearing the news of the escape of two undertrials, Tadepalligudem town Circle Inspector MRLS Murthy and Sub-Inspector Anjaneyulu visited the sub-jail and examined the escape route. Incharge jailer VV Gopalakrishna told mediapersons that only five guards were on duty when the duo escaped.

Generally, jail authorities bring the prisoners out of their cells for haircut on Sundays. The escape of the two undertrials was noticed while the prisoners were being sent back to their cells after the haircut. Jail authorities immediately alerted higher officials on realising that the duo had given them a slip.

Ganesh and Siva were arrested by the Tadepalligudem police in theft and burglary cases. Ganesh’s mother too was arrested for her involvement in thefts. Ganesh has escaped police custody twice earlier. Two police teams have been formed to nab the escapees.