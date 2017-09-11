GUNTUR: The special teams set up by GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha, conducted raids on unauthorised meat and chicken shops at Pattabhipuram, Gujjanagundla, Stambalagaruvu, AT Agraharam, Housing Board Colony, Amaravati Road, Gorantla and other places in the city on Sunday.

GMC special teams

conducting raids on

unauthorised meat

shops in Guntur on

Sunday | Express

A fine of `6,800 was collected from the unauthorised meat and chicken shop owners. Sale of meat without the seal of GMC slaughterhouses was strictly prohibited in the city to protect the health of consumers.

All meat shop owners should maintain proper hygiene on their premises.

The special teams conducted the raids on unauthorised meat shops in the city for the second consecutive Sunday. The GMC authorities warned that the meat shops would be sealed if the norms of hygiene were not followed. Vendors selling fish in unhygienic conditions were also warned by the GMC special teams.