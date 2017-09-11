VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as the southwest monsoon remained normal over Rayalaseema but weak over coatal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the north-south trough triggered heavy isolated heavy rain across the State.

Rolla of Anantapur district recorded a rainfall of 12 cm, the highest in the state. Agali received 11 cm precipitation, followed by Santhipuram of Chittoor district and Madakasira of Anantapur (6 cm). Hindupur of Anantapur district, Satyavedu of Chittoor district and Lepakshi of Anantapur district recorded rainfall of 5 cm, 4 cm and 3 cm respectively. In the coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gurudu and Nellore recorded 2 cm precipitation.

The north-south trough from Marathwada to south Kerala now runs from Madhya Maharashtra to north interior Karnataka, extending up to 0.9 km above the mean sea level. The east-west shear zone now extends up to 3.6 km above the mean sea level.

“Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours while coastal Andhra Pradesh may witness light to moderate rain and thundershower activities,” said IMD officials.According to Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the state has received an average rainfall of 473.4 mm since June 1, with a deviation of 4.8 per cent.