VIJAYAWADA: A 9-year old girl who was returning from the neighbourhood shop in her little village after buying a packet of milk was swooped up by a helmeted man in a two-wheeler, taken to a desolate spot and raped.

The girl was left to limp back home.

The incident took place in Iragavaram village of West Godavari district on Sunday night.

Parents of the child lodged a police complaint on Monday morning, based on which an investigation is on.

The complaint says the girl was returning home after purchasing a packet of milk around 8 pm when a young man riding a bike and wearing a helmet kidnapped her, took her away to the village outskirts, raped her and fled.

When their daughter did not return home for a long time after she had gone to the shop, the parents panicked and began searching for her. After some time, the girl came home limping and crying. Shocked to learn of the crime committed against her, they rushed her to Tanuku Area Hospital after which they lodged a police complaint.