VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for 165 colleges, which had obtained permission beforehand, to conduct B.Ed counselling in the State. A majority of the colleges are still protesting against the government decision and demanding to permit them in the counselling process. The Higher Education Council is still contemplating the issue and will issue the final list by September 12.

Based on the 2016 statistics, a total of 508 B Ed colleges are there in the State with over 45,000 seats. But since 2014, hardly 15-20 per cent of the seats have been filled up, while the rest remain vacant. Even at the time of announcing EDCET 2017 results in May, only 7,010 candidates were qualified for taking admission for the B.Ed courses.

Over 38,000 seats remained vacant while hundreds of colleges recorded zero admission. HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao has expressed concern over the issue and said that he would take steps to increase the quality and regularise teaching for the candidates. To come out of this problem, the Higher Education Council has selected top colleges which are following the UGC norms. Of all the 508 colleges, only 165 colleges are eligible to participate in the counselling process and conduct admissions, where as over 335 colleges have lost their opportunity to take admissions due to lack of teaching staff and non-adherence to the UGC norms.

S Vijaya Raju, Chairman of APSCHE, said, “We have shortlisted a few colleges for counselling and the final list will be out in one or two days. The colleges that are not in the list will not take any admissions this year and the number is somewhere around 300. It’s only because they are not following the UGC norms that we have put them aside. We want to give best quality education to the candidates.”

On the other hand, the college managements are demanding the government to permit them to conduct counselling as they are already facing losses due to shortage of students. The managements are requesting the government to give some time for recruiting teaching staff and make arrangements as per UGC norms.

Testing times

508 total number of B.ed colleges in the State

45,000

total number of BEd seats

165 colleges permitted to hold admission

335 colleges not given permission to hold admission

Reasons for denying permission

Lack of teaching staff

Non-adherence to UGC norms