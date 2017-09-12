NELLORE: A man was killed and five others received severe injuries after a boiler exploded in a chemical factory at Meganuru near Gudur on Monday. The deceased was identified as Avinash of Meganuru village. The five injured workers were rushed to a nearby private hospital. The blast created panic among villagers. Villagers vented their ire at the factory management for setting up the chemical factory without putting up any board and details of operations. The villagers came down heavily on the factory management as it had announced earlier that it would be setting up an ayurvedic pharmaceutical company.



But, after seeing the carcasses of animals strewn around the factory premises, the villagers expressed fear that the factory might have been a bone milling unit.Recently, some villagers of Meganuru lodged a complaint with local tahsildar stating that foul smell is emanating from the factory. The villagers also raised doubts whether it is really an ayurvedic pharmaceutical company. When contacted, Gudur Rural police said they have not received any complaint on the incident. The constable on duty said that they did not have any details of the injured and the deceased.