HYDERABAD: YSR Congress MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy from Mangalagiri constituency on Monday told the Hyderabad High Court that the Andhra Pradesh government was conducting auction only for 79 acres of land belonging to Sri Sadavarti Satram at Amaravati in Guntur district, which is situated in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, as against 83 acres.In this regard, the MLA’s counsel P Sudhakar Reddy made a mention before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice J Uma Devi.

The counsel sought direction to the AP government to give explanation for not including the remaining four acres in the auction being conducted afresh. The bench then directed the counsel to file an affidavit on the issue and made it clear that the ongoing auction will continue as per schedule.



On August 8 this year, the bench while dealing with the PIL case filed by the YSRC MLA complaining that the 83 acres of the subject land was sold in auction for a meagre amount of `22.44 crore, directed the AP government to conduct auction afresh fixing the minimum price at `27.44 crore for purchase of above lands. The bench made it clear that the auction process should be completed within six weeks and then file a report before the court and posted the matter to September 21. The MLA deposited `27.44 crore with the endowments commissioner of AP towards the offer made in the court regarding purchase of Sadavarti lands.