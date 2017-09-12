ONGOLE: Four people, including a boy, died in two separate road mishaps at Podili and Kanigiri in Prakasam district on Monday. According to Podili police, P Kondaiah of Rayavaram village in Markapur mandal along with his wife Mary (26) and son Koushik (4) was going to Kunchepalli on a motorcycle for attending a marriage. A speeding APSRTC bus going towards Ongole from Podili, hit the two-wheeler of Kondaiah when the driver tried to overtake the bike. Mary and Koushik who were pillion riding, fell under the rear tyres of the bus and got crushed to death. Kondaiah fell on the other side and escaped with minor injuries.



In another mishap, two persons died when an RTC bus and an auto collided head-on at Kanigiri. The bus proceeding towards Vijayawada, collided with the auto going towards Nandanamarella village in Kanigiri mandal. V Yesudas (30) of Challagirigala village who was travelling in the ill-fated auto, died on the spot in the incident. Auto driver B Vanakanganna, who was grievously injured, died at Kanigiri government hospital. The condition of another auto passenger who was injured in the incident, is said to be critical. A case has been registered.

Woman cop hangs herself

Kakinada: A woman constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house here on Monday. According to the police, Koripuri Veera Durga (33), a constable attached to the woman police station, married Geddam Naga Subrahmanyam, a fireman at Kovvur, seven years ago. Theirs was a love marriage and the couple got two children Reethu Rupika (6) and Surya Abhiram (2). Durga’s mother Koripuri Pushpa lodged a complaint in the Two Town police station alleging that Subrahmanyam was harassing his daughter for quite sometime. A case was registered.