NELLORE: Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana has said that the State government is committed to complete 5.36 lakh houses in the State either by December 2018 or March 2019.

He visited housing project at Ash Pond located in Venkateswarapuram on Monday, where 4,800 houses are being constructed. Narayana said that there was 30 per cent of population in municipal and 70 per cent of population in rural areas living in and around 110 municipalities across the State. “Amongst them, seven lakh don’t own houses and they would be provided with one by 2022,” the Minister said.



He explained that they had sanctioned 5.36 lakh houses till now and they were insisting on quality works. He said they had adopted Shear Wall Technology for constructing houses, since they observed its efficacy during their visits to China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and other places. “We have organised a seven-day workshop to explain about the technology to the municipal commissioner and officials. The housing project would also have a community hall, a school, a sports complex, a shopping complex, besides other facilities,” the Minister said.



Heavy penalty for delaying works

Narayana said that Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd, L&T Construction and KMV Projects Ltd are taking up the housing project. He warned them of heavy penalty, if they failed to complete the project on time. He said the State would be set an example to others by constructing quality houses.

District collector R Mutyala Raju said that 61,467 houses would be constructed in urban areas of the district.



“We would acquire private lands if necessary for taking up housing projects where government lands are not available. We have picked Ash Pond area from Genco after allocating alternative land of 60 acres to the plant management,” he explained.Mayor Abdul Aziz thanked the Minister for allocating houses to the urban poor.