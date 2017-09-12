VIJAYAWADA: The state government, which has been maintaining that it is not at all considering the sale of liquor as a source of revenue, is now eyeing to generate an additional income of `500 crore on sale of liquor with the State Cabinet giving nod for increasing the basic price of liquor cases.Based on the recommendations of the Justice Ramanujan Committee to increase the prices of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and wine, the state Cabinet, which met recently, gave nod for increasing the prices of liquor.



While there will be no price hike if the base price of liquor case is less than `400, the Cabinet approved to increase the price on the liquor cases having base prices between `400 to `450 by 3% against the 4% recommended by the committee. If the base price of liquor case is exceeding `450, the Cabinet approved to increase the price by 9% despite the panel recommending to increase the price by 12%. “We are not sure about the exact increase in revenue for the government exchequer with the fresh hike on liquor to come into force soon. But, roughly we are expecting that government could generate around `500 crore additional income as the prices of each liquor bottle (180 ml) will be enhanced by `10 once the decision is coming into force,’’ said an official.

