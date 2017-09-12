VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as the State has been receiving isolated rainfall, mercury levels have witnessed a gradual rise across Andhra Pradesh, with the maximum day temperatures going up by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius than the normal.Several places experienced uncomfortable environment on Monday, with the mercury levels going up. Kurnool recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 34.7 degrees Celsius at Kakinada, 34.4 C at Tirupati, Tuni and Nellore. Visakhapatnam also witnessed an unusual warm day on Monday.

Weathermen attributed the temperature rise to anti-cyclonic circulation. “There is no low pressure formation, so the pressure is increasing, resulting in anti-cyclonic circulation in the upper air. The prevalence of temperature levels is likely to continue for another four days,” said Naga Ratna, IMD senior meteorologist . Weathermen say that once the cyclonic formations move from the North India, the withdrawal stage will start which is likely to happen in October first week. During this phase, coastal AP and Rayalaseema will receive good rains.

During the last 24 hours, the southwest monsoon remained normal over costal Andhra Pradesh, but weaker over Rayalaseema. About 4 cm rain was recorded at Bapatla in Guntur district and Konakanamitla in Prakasam district, followed by Satyavedu in Chittoor district and Owk in Kurnool district (3 cm).

A trough runs from the upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala and its neighbourhood to Madhya Maharashtra across interior Karnataka and extends up to 0.9 km above the mean sea level. The North-South trough from Madhya Maharashtra to north interior Karnataka has become less marked. “ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of coastal AP in the next 24 hours,” said an IMD official.