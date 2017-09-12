GUNTUR: The centenary celebrations of the Great October Socialist Revolution was organised by the CPM at Venkateswara Vignana Mandir in the city on Monday. Participating in the celebrations, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the Central government was following pro-investor policies ignoring the welfare of workers, small and marginal farmers and agricultural labourers.

Hence, it is the time for workers to wage a fight against pro-investor policies to better safeguard their interests, he said. The CPM general secretary spoke on the historical significance of Das Kapital of Karl Marx and its relevance now. Former MLCs KS Lakshmana Rao and MVS Sarma, CPM State executive committee member Y Venkateswara Rao and others spoke.