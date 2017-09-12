VISAKHAPATNAM: The government is planning to build nine special cities including one with the world-class sports facility, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu while inaugurating the fourth Indian Open World Ranking Snooker Tournament, the first such mega event to be organised in the State post-bifurcation, at a city hotel on Monday evening. “I Promise that the Sports City proposed in Amaravarti will have one ultra modern billiards and snookers wing,” he said, after striking the first stroke on the snooker table.

“Development does not only mean modern infrastructure, but it has a strong correlation with happiness index too and to ensure happiness of people, we must encourage sports and games in a big way,” the CM said and lauded Billiards and Snooker Federation of India president Captain PVK Mohan and his team for making the event a reality. He also suggested that the 7th Indian Open World Ranking Snooker Tournament slated for 2020 should be held in Amaravati.

He also recalled a few moments from the 2003 World Billiard Tournament which was held in Hyderabad during his chief ministerial tenure and appreciated the efforts by Nigel Mawer, vice-president and chairperson of WPBSA Disciplinary Committee for selecting Vizag as the host for this tournament.

Captain P V K Mohan said that after Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, Vizag is the only city in the country to host the tournament in India and the next edition of the event would be held in Kerala next year.

In this tournament, four- time world champion and Scottish Queist John Higgins is taking part , along with Stuart Bingham, Anthony Hamilton, Graeme Dott, Shaun Murphy, Ricky Walden, Mark Allen, Stephen Maguire, Luca Brecel, David Gilbert. From Indian side, Lucky Vatnani (Hyderabad), Pandurangaiah (Nellore), Asutosh Paadhy (Odisha), Malkeet Singh (Delhi), Laxman Rawat (Delhi) and Sri Krishna (Chennai) are the six Indian wild card entries for the tournament and Aditya Mehta will feature in the qualifying rounds.

Poonam Kaur appointed handloom ambassador

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the appointment of Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur as the State’s advisor and ambassador for handloom and weavers wing. Poonam Kaur took part in the launch of the snooker tournament as a special invitee. After she presented a Jardosi hand-woven wall hanging to the Chief Minister, the latter made the announcement.