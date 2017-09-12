SRIKAKULAM : With an aim of promoting the government welfare scheme among the masses, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the state-wide ‘Intintiki TDP’, a major Telugu Desam initiative, at Tettangi village in Srikakulam district on Monday. As part of the programme, the party workers will visit each and every household in the State for 50 days and explain the people about the government’s welfare programmes. They also elicit public opinion on the issues plaguing the implementation of the schemes and send it back to the party headquarters for follow-up action.



The Chief Minister launched the programme by unveiling a statue of former CM and TDP founder NT Rama Rao. He visited almost all the houses in Tettangi village and interacted with the residents. The villagers poured out their woes pertaining to drinking water supply to Naidu,who asked collector K Dhananjaya Reddy to sort out the issue at the earliest. Reiterating that farmer’s welfare was among the top priorities of the government, Naidu said:“We have released `12,000 crore for waiver of crop loans and another `3,600 crore will be released in the next few days. To ensure houses to the poor, the TDP government has decided to construct 18 lakh hosues across the State.”



Taking pot shots at the Opposition parties for raising doubts on the intension of the government, Naidu said despite extreme financial crisis, the TDP government was trying hard to develop the State on all fronts. “First, go through the success, we have achieved in the last three years. If you (people) find the claims of the Opposition parties are genuine, then hang me,” he said.



Dulhan scheme

The CM also promised that the government would extend financial assistance of `25,000 to BC girls and `50,000 for SC and ST girls at the time of their marriage under the ‘Dulhan’ scheme. Referring to the farm sector, he said that the Thotapalli barrage would be completed soon, ensuring irrigation water to 1.2 lakh acres in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. “The Nadyal and Kakinada victory stand testimony to the people’s support to the TDP. We are confident that we will bag all the MLA seats in the 2019 general elections,” Naidu said.