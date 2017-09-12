GUNTUR: Civil Supplies Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao launched the Intintiki TDP programme at Kukkavaripalem village in Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency on Monday. The party came up with the programme to reach out to people by highlighting the achievements of TDP regime.



Speaking on the occasion, he said development works worth `2,500 crore were taken up in Chilakaluripet constituency. He reiterated the commitment of the TDP government to the welfare of people.

Social Welfare Minister N Anand Babu distributed house site pattas to 263 beneficiaries at Koduru village in PV Palem mandal of Bapatla constituency to mark the launch of Intintiki TDP programme. TDP district president and MLA GV Anjaneyulu conducted the programme in Vinukonda.