GUNTUR: Nine persons were injured in a clash between two groups at Nagavaram village in Krosuru mandal on Monday. Soon after hearing the news of clash, police rushed to the village and brought the situation under control.



Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were promulgated and a police picket was set up in the village to thwart further clashes. Sub-Inspector P Ramesh said Sannaboina Venkata Nageswara Rao, Chimata Subba Rao, Ch Venkateswarlu, Ch Prabhakar Rao, Tadiboina Tirupataiah, B Peda Nageswara Rao of one group and their rivals Yerramsetty Gangaiah, Jalapati Suresh and J Mallikarjuna Rao were injured in the clash. The injured were shifted to Guntur government hospital. A case was registered against both the groups.