ELURU: Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police N Sambasiva Rao had a narrow escape in a road accident on Bypass road near Tetali village of Tanuku mandal on Monday evening. His car was damaged in the accident.



According to eye witness accounts, the DGP was on his way to Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam when a truck that was ahead of him slowed down to negotiate a speed breaker at the village.The driver of the police vehicle applied breaks, but could not prevent the car from hitting the truck in the rear. The car’s front portion was damaged.The DGP, who sustained minor injuries, left for Vijayawada in another car.