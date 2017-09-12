KURNOOL: The ‘She teams’ of police department conducted raids at brothel houses and apprehended 12 sex workers and five agents and seized 20 mobile phones, one car and an auto from their possession on Monday. Producing the accused before the media at Two Town police station here on Monday, OSD Ravi Prakash said that SP Gopinath Jetty formed ‘SHE teams’ to nab eve-teasers. He said that ‘SHE teams’ have been formed in Kurnool, Adoni, Nandyal, Dhone, Allagadda and Atmakur to ensure security to women.



“Acting on a tip-off, the ‘SHE teams’ conducted raids at three places and apprehended the organisers as well as sex workers. Five sex workers are aged between 14 and 16 years and four are from other states. Three lodges in Kurnool are also being used for prostitution,” OSD said. He further said that all the raids had been conducted as per the directions of Women Police Station DSP M Venkatadri.