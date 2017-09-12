VISAKHAPATNAM: After the recent incident of a country bomb going off in a bus, which is suspected to have left by the extremists in the vehicle, the RTC officials have proposed installation CCTV cameras in the Telugu Velugu buses playing in the interior areas of Visakhapatnam Agency. The decision has been taken with the suggestion of Visakhapatnam Rural Police. According to sources, the incident in the Agency area has brought the security of the people travelling by RTC buses to the fore as well as the Maoist movement in transporting their necessities using public transport system. A country-made bomb went off in the RTC bus with nine passengers aboard, near Dumuku village in Ananthagiri mandal of Visakhapatnam Agency on August 1.

Though the police denied the involvement of Maoists in the case initially, bomb detection squads after inspecting the bus said otherwise. The squad reportedly found traces of potassium nitrate, wires and 9 volt batteries in the vehicle which are usually used in Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Sources said that after the incident, the Rural Police convened a meeting with APSRTC officials and suggested to install CCTV cameras in the buses, apart from taking additional precautions. “We have suggested for installation of CCTV cameras and also asked the RTC conductors to keep an eye on the luggage being carried in the buses. Measures need to be taken for safety of passengers,” said Visakhapatnam Rural SP Rahul Dev Sharma.



RTC sources said that they had sent a proposal of installation of cameras to the higher officials.

“Once the proposal is approved, installation of CCTVs will begin. CCTVs will also help trace Maoist movement and ganja smuggling activities in the Agency area too,” said a senior district police official.