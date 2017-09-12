VISAKHAPATNAM: To foster creativity among the youth, International Innovation Fair will be conducted every year in Visakhapatnam between September 9 and 11, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while taking part in valedictory of the programme here on Monday. He announced this after a meeting with the officials of International Federation of Inventors’ Associations and Indian Innovators Association (IIA) and promised to sanction `100 crore fund for the AP Innovation Society.



Addressing the delegates from various states and around 30 countries, Chandrababu Naidu said that a `100-crore corpus would be created to promote innovations under the supervision of the AP Innovation Society, adding that a few more awards and cash prizes would also be institutionalised for entrepreneurs with best innovations. Chandrababu Naidu said that awards will be given not only to entrepreuners from the State, but also to the participants from other states and countries in various categories.



“The AP government will try to promote the viable innovations in the international market,” said Naidu, adding that he had discussed with the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA) president Alireza Rastegar and the latter had agreed to support the annual event of International Innovation Fair every year in Vizag. International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA) president Alireza Rastegar said that he was impressed with the decision to conduct such fairs every year as it would be a great opportunity for local youth to showcase their talent.

40,000 technologies at Tech Bazaar

Meanwhile Indian Innovators Association (IIA) president AS Rao said that they have conducted a survey which suggests that businessmen of this era want innovative solutions for various issues. “We are starting International Technology Bazaar (ITB) to bring businessmen and innovators under one roof.