GUNTUR: District Collector K Sasidhar held a meeting with representatives of cement companies here on Tuesday on setting of new units in Guntur. He said nine cement companies got permission through a single window for setting up of units in Palnadu region. Out of them, five companies have started cement production. Two companies have failed to ground their units despite getting all necessary permissions. Notices will be issued to the two companies which failed to ground their units, he said.



The very purpose of issuing licences for setting up of industries through a single window is defeated if the managements failed to ground the units. The main aim of promoting industrialisation is generating employment for local youth in the backward Palanadu region, the Collector said, making it clear that allotment of land to entrepreneurs is not to enable them to do real estate business.

Joint Collector M Venkateswara Rao, District Revenue Officer K Naga Babu and other officials attended the meeting.