ELURU: Bhimadole seems to be a jinxed place on Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam National Highway. Within 24 hours of DGP N Sambasiva Rao escaping unhurt in a car accident in the same area, the vehicle of Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Reddy Subrahmanyam was also involved in a crash in the early hours of Tuesday. Fortunately, Subrahmanyam was not in the vehicle at the time of mishap. Only, his vehicle was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada at that time. But the accident left two persons dead and three others injured.



The accident took place when a car which was on its way to Gannavaram from Bhimavaram hit the road divider, entered the other side of the road and hit an Innova of the Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council which was coming in the opposite direction. Due to the impact, the Innova turned sideways and hit a police escort vehicle accompanying it. This led to traffic snarl on the highway for hours.



According to police, Pudi Eswar, 19, a fashion designer working in Bangalore, came to his native place Bhimavaram. His friend Patnala Srinivas, 41, was taking him in his Hyundai i20 car to Gannavaram so that he could catch a flight. Car driver Pratap, when he reached Bhimadole area, could not resist his sleep and had wink but that was enough. The car hit the divider, went over it and landed on the other side even as the car of the Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council was rushing down with a convoy of vehicles behind it.



The i20 hit the deputy chairman’s car and a police escort vehicle also suffered the crash impact. The occupants of the car - Eswar died on the spot and his friend Srinivas succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The driver, however, managed to escape with simple injuries.Meanwhile, the Innova car was damaged and its occupants Nimmakoti Saikrishna and Vishnu Prasad were seriously injured. They were shifted to Vijayawada hospital. Bhimadole police registered a case.