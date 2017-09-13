GUNTUR: The governing body of NTR Market Yard has decided to recover `152 crore dues pending from the Markfed, 15 agricultural market yards and the Telangana government. Market Yard Chairman Mannava Subba Rao who chaired the meeting held here on Tuesday, said immediate steps would be taken to recover the dues. Trading would be held at NTR Mirchi Yard under the National Agriculture Market portal (e-NAM) to promote transparency and ensure remunerative price to farmers for their produce.

A Sridhar Babu assuming charge as

Secretary of Tobacco Board | Express



New licences would be issued if traders who are opposing the introduction of e-NAM at the market yard, failed to switch over to e-trading immediately. The farmers are suffering due to suspension of trading by the traders at Asia’s biggest chilli market for the past 10 days against the the introduction of e-NAM. Traders should resume business at the earliest and abide by the decision taken by the NTR Market Yard management pertaining to implementation of e-NAM, he said.



Market Yard Secretary M Diwakar, Vice-Chairman K Venkat, Directors D Venkateswara Rao, S Veeraiah, Sk Chinnaji and others attended the meeting.

New Tobacco Board Secy takes charge

Addanki Sridhar Babu assumed charge as Secretary of Tobacco Board here on Tuesday. A 2008 batch IAS officer, he worked as Additional Finance Secretary in Uttarakhand. The Department of Commerce appointed him as Secretary of Tobacco Board in Guntur for a period of four years. The new Tobacco Board Secretary said he would strive for the welfare of tobacco growers.