GUNTUR: A final year engineering student of Nalanda Institute of Technology at Kantepudi village in Sattenapalli mandal allegedly committed suicide in a private hostel at Nagarjuna Nagar on Tuesday.

According to police, Chaluvadi Durga Satish (22) of Gangavaram village in Gurazala mandal, ended his life by consuming soft drink lacked with pesticide. He resorted to the extreme step following his failure in the examinations. In a suicide note addressed to his father, he reportedly stated that he was taking the extreme step due his poor performance in studies. The body was sent for postmortem. Sattenapalli urban Sub-Inspector Srihari registered a case.