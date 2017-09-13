RAJAHMUNDRY: Kapu patriarch Mudragaada Padmanabham, in a letter to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu, asked him as to when he would fulfil the wishes of the Kapus by granting them backward classes (BC) status. At a press meet on Tuesday, he revealed the contents of his letter to the Chief Minister. In the letter, he told the CM that since he is not in a position to fulfil the wishes of Kapus to give them BC status for reservation, why did he give such assurances.



In his letter he also said, “Dr B R Ambedkar’s death anniversary is being observed on December 6 and by that time you should take a decision on the Kapu fraternity to give them BC status. Otherwise, we know what to do next. We have two plans in our mind and when the necessity comes, I will reveal them to you. When TDP was in power, YSR and when Congress was in power TDP took out pada yatras without any permission from anybody. Then why are you now asking us to take permission for the pada yatra

Even Jaganmohan Reddy, Sharmila, CPM & CPI cadre undertook pada yatras without permission.”



In the letter, he added, “You can hold meetings by stopping the traffic at Bezavada Benz Circle and take bath with family members in the Rajamahendravaram Maha Pushkaralu by troubling the general public, and causing the death of 30 innocent people. On July 26, 2015, I wrote a letter to you for providing BC status to Kapus, as you had given me an assurance. But to my surprise, there is no reply from your end.



To attain the status of BC for our fraternity, we organized a meeting at Tuni and made it inconvenient for many people. The truth will always prevail and come out in the CBCID investigation. Like KCR, the CM of Telangana, you can also make a pulse report and based on that you can furnish it to the Manjunatha Commission (for BC status of Kapus).



“We shouldered the responsibility of you and your party and I cast my vote in favour of you. But what have you done to me and my fraternity?” he asked. He also said, “You are not at all bothered about our demand and when I tried to undertake pada yatra for justice, you had me and my family face humiliation in the hands of the police.” The Kapu leader also said that the police stopped the proposed yatra on July 26 saying that it is a Supreme Court order and vowed to fight for the rights of the Kapus until his last breath.