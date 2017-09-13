VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the APSRTC management to make the best use of the technology to come out of debts.Participating as chief guest for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of National Mazdoor Union (NMU), a recognised body of APSRTC, held at Padmavathi Ghat here on Tuesday, Naidu said that the State owned RTC has been providing employment to a large number of people, especially to women in various departments. He also lauded the efforts of the corporation and the staff for increasing the Occupancy Ratio (OR) to 77 per cent from 67 per cent.



Naidu said that he had already directed the officials to issue white ration cards to RTC staff who are not covered under the pension scheme post retirement. On the occasion, he also announced to give houses to the RTC employees who are playing a vital role in the public transport sector and becoming a role model for the country.



Transport Minister K Atchannaidu said that the corporation has purchased around 1,400 new buses in the previous year and proposals are also under consideration to procure 1,000 new buses in the coming months. He also reminded that the government has provided 43 per cent fitment to the RTC staff. Measures are also being taken to bring out the corporation from debts. In the last three years, the RTC has recovered `300 crore losses and in the coming months, the total losses would be reduced, he added.

APSRTC vice chairman and managing director M Malakondaiah and others were present.