GUNTUR: B Chandrika of Mangalagiri has won a gold medal in 84 kg category at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship being held at Potchefstroom in South Africa. Municipal Chairman G Chiranjeevi on Tuesday hailed the achievement of Chandrika. The municipality will organise a civic reception to Chandrika on her arrival from South Africa, he said. He along with TDP leaders visited the house of Chandrika and presented a bouquet to her grandmother G Parvathi saying that the girl brought fame to Mangalagiri. Chiranjeevi said he would take the achievement of Chandrika to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and see that she was suitably rewarded.