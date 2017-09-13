ELURU: An 11-year-old girl who was repeatedly raped by a 30-year-old person at Narsapuram, has become pregnant. According to police, the girl was adopted by an old couple. Her adoptive father is a rickshaw-puller. As the poor family does not have a toilet in the house, the girl who is a fifth class student, used to go to the Sulabh Complex near the municipal complex in the town.



It was alleged that P Narasimha Raju (30), a sanitary worker, raped the girl inside the Sulabh Complex several times during the past three months whenever there was none in the vicinity. He threatened to kill the girl and her parents if she revealed the sexual atrocity committed by him to anyone. Fearing threat to their lives, the girl had remained silent all these days.



When the girl fell sick a few days ago, the girl’s parents took her to the government hospital. After examining the girl, the doctor revealed that she had become pregnant. When questioned, the girl informed her parents about the sexual atrocity committed by the sanitary worker. They lodged a complaint in the local police station on Tuesday. The police took Narasimha Raju, who has wife and children, into custody. Narsapur DSP G Poornachandra Rao is investigating the case.