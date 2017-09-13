VISAKHAPATNAM: The SIT investigating the Vizag land scam has reportedly found irregularities in the distribution of compensation to farmers from whom 270 acres of land was acquired for the MedTech Zone under the SEZ at Peda Gantayda near Gajuwaka. Recently, Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas shot down allegations that revenue authorities had included the names of some persons in the final list of beneficiaries at the instance of certain politicians.

Interestingly, Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu had complained to SIT officials regarding the alleged irregularity. According to sources, around `1 crore went to more than 100 fake beneficiaries who are understood to be benamis of politicians. Ayyanna had claimed that officials colluded with fraudsters under pressure from politicos.