KURNOOL: Srisailam Devasthanam in Kurnool district is being spruced up for Dasara Mahotsavams scheduled to begin from September 21 and conclude on September 30 with Purnahuti and Shemipuja.

Addressing a press conference at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple office on Tuesday, temple EO N Bharat Gupta said that they were expecting nearly eight lakh devotees for Dasara festival.

“Formation of queues, annadanam, water supply, ghat road electrification, cloakrooms, chappal stands, toilets and temporary dressing rooms are being arranged for the convenience of devotees,” he said. The EO said that the 10-day ustavams will start at 9.15 am on September 21 with special pujas like Ustava Sankalpam and Ganapati Puja at Yagasala of temple. “The Mahostavams end on September 30 with Chandi Yagam, Purnahuti and Shemipuja,” the EO said.



The temple management is making elaborate arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents. It is erecting arches at various places in Srisailam town to welcome the pilgrims, arranging lights at bathing ghats and showers at Pathala Ganga to enable devotees to take holy bath.