VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy has said that both ruling TDP and opposition YSRC party are not separate political parties but frontal organisations of the BJP. He made the scathing remarks in a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Pointing out at the recent Nandyal by-election and Kakinada civic body polls, Raghuveera Reddy said both the elections showed the degrading democratic values in the State. He opined that Election Commission had failed miserably and had not acted on the complaints made with evidences about the violation of model code of conduct. He said both the TDP and YSRC are using the BJP flag, when they need it.



He called upon the Congress cadre to work hard for ensuring that people reject both the parties.

“In the party meeting held earlier in the day under the chairmanship of AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh, we discussed the ways and means to strengthen the party in the state. The Congress is the the only alternative for the current ruling party in the State,” he said.



He explained that an action plan for organising various programmes as part of Indira Gandhi centenary celebrations was discussed. “It was decided to take out door to door campaigning from October 2 to November 19. In 48 days, Congress party activists will cover every household in the State to educate the people about opportunistic politics in play today,” he said.