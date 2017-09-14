VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam collector Pravin Kumar has ordered to issue show-cause notices to 72 officers including some in-charges of several departments over the poor redress of the people’s grievances received during the ‘Mee Kosam’ programmes. At present, nearly 6,800 complaints received through Kaizala app and Praja Parishkara Vedika toll-free No: 1100 are still pending in the district.

Even as the government is going gaga on the ‘Mee Kosam’, Kaizala app and Praja Parishkara Vedika toll-free number as the viable platforms for speedy action on public grievances, the mounting unattended pleas have shown its tardy implementation.



Taking a serious view of it, collector Pravin Kumar has ordered that show-cause notices be served on 72 officers over the poor follow-up action on the complaints. The figures related to pending complaints disappointed the collector during a recent review meeting on the complaints which directly go to the Chief Minister’s Office before being queued to the departments concerned in the districts for suitable action.



“The government treats this platforms as a priority and is very particular about the disposal of the complaints within a month. Knowing the fact well and being warned several times, some of the officers are paying no heed. Show-cause notices will be served on all these defaulters,” Pravin Kumar said. Every Monday, hundreds of complaints are received at the Visakhapatnam collectorate on various issues and most of them are about the failure of service delivery system at the individual level. Last Monday, more than 225 complaints were received. Among them, a majority were pending at Urban MRO Office (330), ASO Office (319), Housing (Urban) AE Office (230) and at the Deputy Commissioner of Labour office (220). The remaining departments also have their own share in this.