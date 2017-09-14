VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to finalise the structural designs which London-based Foster+Partners had come up with for Legislative Assembly, Secretariat and the High Court which comprise the government administrative complex.After going through the designs at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister, though satisfied with the internal structural designs, wanted to take a fresh look at the external designs and discuss them with ministers and officials before giving the final nod.



He will convene a special meeting with officials and ministers at 10 a.m. on Thursday where the crucial stage in the construction of government administrative complex would be finalised.

The Chief Minister watched the presentation given by the representatives of Foster + partners on the designs of High Court and Legislative Assembly and took a very close look at the designs and models. Naidu, who did not want to compromise on either the looks or the quality of the buildings, wanted the High Court building to be a magnificent structure. Similarly, Legislative Assembly should set an example to the entire world as to how a legislative house should look like, Naidu said.



“There is no question of settling for less. I want the best designs,” he said and pointed out that the High Court building should have an interior that would suit the judges and the lawyers but the exterior should be something everyone should appreciate. “The architects should keep in mind that I want the buildings which the entire world should appreciate,” he said. The Chief Minister listened attentively when the representatives of Foster + Partners explained to him the features of Legislative Assembly building both its exterior and interior.The assembly building would comprise four floors. The first floor would be in four parts with space for the public as well. In the basement, space for vehicle parking would be provided. In the first floor, ministers, chief minister, speaker, public and media would have their work places.

Project Amaravati

AP Legislature Secretariat comprising Legislative Assembly and Council in the shape of a diamond to come up in four floors

The Chief Minister, the Speaker and Ministers to have offices in the first floor

Legislative Assembly to have 250 seats, Legislative Council to have 103 seats

Central hall to come up in the middle of the four-storeyed building