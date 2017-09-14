VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader Somu Veerraju has said that the saffron party is planning to strengthen its base in all the 175 Assembly constituencies of the State by explaining to the people about the funds and projects being sanctioned by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to Andhra Pradesh.Speaking to newsmen here on Wednesday, he said that the BJP central leadership had already appointed the party’s national general secretary Muralidhar Rao as in-charge of North Coastal Andhra, Union Electricity Minister R K Singh to South Coastal Andhra and Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde to Rayalaseema.



BJP national chief Amit Shah will visit the State in October, Veerraju said.

The recent meeting held in Ongole attended by the BJP leaders across the State had decided to explain people about the funds and projects sanctioned to the State by the Centre.

Action against Kancha Ilaiah

BJP leader Somu Veerraju demanded the Telangana government to take action against Kancha Ilaiah for his objectionable remarks targeting a caste. If the government failed to initiate action against Ilaiah, he may make it a habit to humiliate others, the BJP leader opined.