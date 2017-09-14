HYDERABAD: Two minors, aged around 12 and 13, came to Hyderabad riding a scooty all the way from Rajahmundry in East Godavari district. The runway kids were caught by police during a vehicle check near LB Nagar in the city, along with `2 lakh cash and mobile phones in their bag. Traffic police who were on routine vehicle check detained the minors. As the traffic cops sought driving licence and vehicle registration documents, the minors tried to run away from the spot.



Covering over 430 km by road, on a TVS scooty, the minors travelled between Rajahmundry and Hyderabad in the last three days. According to information available, the duo were headed to Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park and Wonderla amusement park on the city outskirts. Suspecting their nature, police called up parents from the recovered mobile. Parents told the police that the two minors left home three days ago along with cash and two-wheeler from their residences in Rajahmundry.