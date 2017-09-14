GUNTUR: Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao distributed 25,000 face masks, 150 sunglasses, 40 helmets, 100 radium jackets and 400 pairs of white gloves to traffic police at district police office here on Wednesday. The SP also distributed swipe machines and bluetooth printers to the cops. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that the protective gear will protect traffic cops from extreme weather conditions. The SP also launched e-challan system for booking on the spot traffic violation cases. Under the new system, the traffic violators will get an SMS and they can pay fine either through e-seva centres or their ATM cards.