GUNTUR: The traffic police have introduced road divider cones for better traffic management at various places in the city. These cones have been installed on an experimental basis and they would be installed all over the city in a phased manner.According to available data, 33,000 auto rickshaws, 100 private city buses, 60 APSRTC city buses, over 50,000 cars and 3 lakh two-wheelers ply on the city roads.

For smoother flow of traffic

The traffic police have identified 12 main roads for road widening.

According to sources, the APSRTC is finding it difficult to operate buses in the interior parts of the city as the roads are very narrow and congested.The roads which witness traffic snarls are Sri Sankar Vilas Lodge Centre, Brindavan Gardens, SVN Colony, Amaravati Road, NTR Bus Stand Centre etc.

The ongoing works of underground drainage (UGD) and water pipelines are also causing obstacles to traffic. Three flyovers have been constructed in the city to enable smooth flow of traffic.



The traffic police have installed road divider cones at Kankaragunta and Arundelpet overbridges and other important areas in the city. The officials are chalking out plans to streamline traffic at Chuttugunta Centre, Collector Office Road to Medical Club Road, Ethu Road to Etukuru Road and other areas in the city.

Y Adinarayana, a motorist opined that due to installation of traffic cones at Arundelpet overbridge, the traffic jams have reduced.

Plans afoot to ease traffic bottlenecks

Traffic DSP Ch Papa Rao said that they were taking all necessary steps to ensure free flow of traffic in the city. “We will elicit feedback from the public on installation of traffic cones. We are coordinating with the GMC officials to tackle traffic woes in the city,” he added.