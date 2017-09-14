VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam collector Pravin Kumar has ordered the issuance of show-cause notices to 72 officers including some in-charges of several departments over the poor redressal of people’s grievances received during the ‘Mee Kosam’ programmes. At present, nearly 6,800 complaints received through Kaizala app and Praja Parishkara Vedika toll-free number 1100 are still pending in the district.



Even as the government goes gaga over ‘Mee Kosam’, Kaizala app and Praja Parishkara Vedika toll-free number as viable platforms for speedy action on public grievances, the mounting unattended pleas have shown its tardy implementation. Taking a serious view of it, collector Pravin Kumar has ordered that showcause notices be served on 72 officers over the poor follow-up action on the complaints.



The figures related to pending complaints disappointed the collector during a recent review meeting on the complaints which directly go to the Chief Minister’s Office before being queued to the departments concerned in the districts for suitable action to be taken.