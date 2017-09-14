VIJAYAWADA: One more day and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will finalise the structural designs which London-based Foster+Partners had come up with for Legislative Assembly, Secretariat and the High Court which comprise the government administrative complex.After going through the designs at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister, though satisfied with the internal structural designs, wanted to take a fresh look at the external designs and discuss them with ministers and officials before giving the final nod.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu takes a

look at the design of the Assembly building at

the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday

| Express



He will convene a special meeting with officials and ministers at 10 am on Thursday where the crucial stage in the construction of government administrative complex would be finalised.

The Chief Minister watched the presentation given by the representatives of Foster + Partners on the designs of High Court and Legislative Assembly and took a very close look at the designs and models. Naidu, who did not want to compromise on either the looks or the quality of the buildings, wanted the High Court building to be a magnificent structure. Similarly, Legislative Assembly should set an example to the entire world as to how a legislative house should look like, Naidu said.



“There is no question of settling for less. I want the best designs,” he said and pointed out that the High Court building should have an interior that would suit the judges and the lawyers but the exterior should be something everyone should appreciate. “The architects should keep in mind that I want the buildings which the entire world should appreciate,” he said.The Chief Minister listened attentively when the representatives of Foster + Partners explained to him the features of Legislative Assembly building both its exterior and interior.



The Assembly building comprises four floors. The first floor will be in four parts with space for the public as well. In the basement, space for vehicle parking will be provided. In the first floor, ministers, chief minister, speaker, public and media will have their work places.The Assembly will have a seating arrangement for 250 lawmakers. The public and press galleries will have 231 seats. The Legislative Council will have 103 seats.There will be a giant screen behind the speaker’s chair. The balconies will be in the form of triangles. Legislative Assembly will be in the form of a diamond. There will be a museum in one of the top floors to which people will have access, official sources said here on Wednesday.