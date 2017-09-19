Another feather in the cap of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh bagged the prestigious Comprehensive Development of Tourism award.

According to Tourism and Cultural department secretary MK Meena, the Centre will present the award to the State during a programme to be held at New Delhi on September 27, to mark the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer Himanshu Shukla will receive the award.

Stating that several states competed for the award, he said proper action plan implemented for development of tourism sector by the state government got the award for Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, which already bagged several national and international awards.