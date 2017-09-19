Home States Andhra Pradesh

Another feather in the cap of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh bagged the prestigious Comprehensive Development of Tourism award.

Published: 19th September 2017 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2017 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Araku Valley is one of the tourist hotspots in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh bagged the prestigious Comprehensive Development of Tourism award.
According to Tourism and Cultural department secretary MK Meena, the Centre will present the award to the State during a programme to be held at New Delhi on September 27, to mark the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer Himanshu Shukla will receive the award.
Stating that several states competed for the award, he said proper action plan implemented for development of tourism sector by the state government got the award for Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, which already bagged several national and international awards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp