Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam land grab: Demolition of illegal structures postponed to October 1

The demolition drive against the mushrooming illegal structure on the encroached government land in LN Peta Mandal headquarters, which was slated for Tuesday, has been postponed to October 1.

Published: 27th September 2017 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2017 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

file picture of the bus stop | Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The demolition drive against the mushrooming illegal structure on the encroached government land in LN Peta mandal headquarters, which was slated for Tuesday, has been postponed to October 1. The officials cited the local tehsildar falling sick and the deputation of police personnel to Vijayawada on Dasara duty as the reasons. The land sharks have encroached around 15 acres of government land near the Dola Cheruvu and Barikivani Cheruvu and the issue came to light after a group of ayacut farmers lodged a complaint during the ‘Mee Kosam’ programme recently.   In their complaints,  the farmers alleged that as many as 80 houses had been constructed on the government land and another foundation stone had been laid for another 300 houses.

A shop has come up at the erstwhile
bus stop in the LN Peta mandal
headquarters in Srikakulam; 

Having occupied the land, many private parties have started real estate ventures and many illegal occupants have sold and resold the encroached lands to many private parties. The land grabbers have forged documents with the help of some fraudulent officials before selling out the stretches at higher prices, the farmers alleged.   In response, a demolition drive against the illegal constructions was planned on Tuesday. But, the officials said that it had been postponed to October 1 and 2. 

“Local tehsildar K Appa Rao has been admitted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam with complaints of stomach ache and the sub-inspector of the local police station is now in Vijayawada on Vijayadasami duty. After a talk with the police officials, the demolition drive has been postponed,” RDO B Dayanidhi told Express. Meanwhile, the works of illegal constructions continue unabated, despite criminal cases being registered against the culprits.  “To evade police and the government officials, the land grabbers are now carrying out the works between 5 am and 9 m and 6 pm and 8 pm,” said a resident of LN Peta on condition of anonymity. 

Further, LN Peta, despite being the mandal headquarters,  does not have a police station and people approach the nearby police station in the Sarubujjili mandal limits to file complaints. Taking advantage of the situation, the land grabbers are carrying out the illegal constructions, he said.  

Shop replaces lone bus stop 
LN Peta probably is the only the mandal headquarters in the state, which does not have a permanent bus stop. A bus shelter was built with the MP grants during 2002 but it was demolished in 2007 for some reasons. Soon, a shop came up in place of the bus stop. R&B AAE Gopala Rao told Express that he had not seen any bus shelter in LN Peta since 2012 when he assumed the office here. He also admitted that a shop was running in the place where the bus shop was built earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
srikakulam demolition illegal buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp