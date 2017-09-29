Godavari festival ends on grand note

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The two-day Godavari Dance and Lantern Festival concluded at Kotilingala Ghat in the city on Thursday evening. Braving showers, people participated in the valedictory of the cultural extravaganza in large numbers. Bhakta Prahlada mythological play was staged by Sai Kalaniketan of Visakhapatnam. Kuchipudi, Kathakali, Mohiniattam, Bhangra, Manipuri, Odissi, Garba and other dance forms were presented by eminent artistes, which enthralled the crowd.

The cultural events included music programmes of Siddharth Mahadevan of Tamil Nadu and playback singer Simha and percussionist Sivamani. A spectacular fireworks display marked the end of the two-day festival. MP M Murali Mohan, MLAs A Satyanarayana and G Butchaiah Choudary, MLCs S Veerraju and A Appa Rao, RMC corporators and others attended the event.