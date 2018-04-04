Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Enough drinking water till May-end, assures Guntur Municipal Corporation

The commissioner of Guntur Municipal Corporation has assured the city would not face any issue with drinking water as the body has adequate water to quench the needs for the next 50 days.

Published: 04th April 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The commissioner of Guntur Municipal Corporation has assured the city would not face any issue with drinking water as the body has adequate water to quench the needs for the next 50 days.
Inspecting the water purification plant at Sangam Jagarlamudi on Tuesday, GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said purification and chlorination of water was being done at the plant.    

He added the summer storage tank was spread over an area of 100 acres and completely filled with water. “There is no need to worry about supply of drinking water in Guntur till the end of May.”The commissioner directed the engineering department to release water to houses only after completion of purification and chlorination at the summer storage tank and reservoirs.

He further inspected development and drainage works at KVP Colony, Krishnababu colony, Srinivasarao Thota and other areas of Guntur city.During the inspection, he found problems with the secondary drains at Krishnababu colony and directed the sanitary department to remove the silt for free flow of drain water. He also instructed them to remove silt in the main drain of Peekalavagu.

He ordered to remove the unauthorised occupants at Guntur Government Hospital and clear the traffic hurdles at main railway station of Guntur. Trainee collector Swapnil, GMC EE Srinivasa Rao, DE Prasad and other officers participated in the inspection drive.

No woes this summer: GMC
 GMC has enough water to quench the drinking water needs of Guntur for the next 50 days, GMC Comissioner says    
 The summer storage tank in Guntur is spread over an area of 100 acres
 Purification and chlorination of water is being done at a plant at Sangam Jagarlamudi

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation GMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp