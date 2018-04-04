Andhra Pradesh: Enough drinking water till May-end, assures Guntur Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The commissioner of Guntur Municipal Corporation has assured the city would not face any issue with drinking water as the body has adequate water to quench the needs for the next 50 days.

Inspecting the water purification plant at Sangam Jagarlamudi on Tuesday, GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said purification and chlorination of water was being done at the plant.

He added the summer storage tank was spread over an area of 100 acres and completely filled with water. “There is no need to worry about supply of drinking water in Guntur till the end of May.”The commissioner directed the engineering department to release water to houses only after completion of purification and chlorination at the summer storage tank and reservoirs.

He further inspected development and drainage works at KVP Colony, Krishnababu colony, Srinivasarao Thota and other areas of Guntur city.During the inspection, he found problems with the secondary drains at Krishnababu colony and directed the sanitary department to remove the silt for free flow of drain water. He also instructed them to remove silt in the main drain of Peekalavagu.

He ordered to remove the unauthorised occupants at Guntur Government Hospital and clear the traffic hurdles at main railway station of Guntur. Trainee collector Swapnil, GMC EE Srinivasa Rao, DE Prasad and other officers participated in the inspection drive.

