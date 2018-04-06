Home States Andhra Pradesh

11 special trains to clear summer rush in Andhra Pradesh

Some of these special trains are: The Yeswantpur-Vizag weekly tatkal special train is to be introduced today and will ply till May 26.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With a view to accommodating the additional rush of passengers during summer, the Ministry of Railways will be running 11 pairs of weekly and bi-weekly summer special trains to different destinations of the country from East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction.

Some of these special trains are: The Yeswantpur-Vizag weekly tatkal special train is to be introduced today and will ply till May 26. The Vizag-Kirandul daily special fare train, which was introduced on March 31 and will ply till June 30. The Secunderabad-Gauwhati weekly special train will ply till July 2. The Vizag-Secunderabad weekly special fare train will remain operational till June 26.  The Vizag-Tirupati weekly special fare train will continue till June 25. The Kacheguda-Vizag-Tirupati special train will run till June 26.  

The Tirupati-Vizag weekly AC special train will continue till June 24. The train 07487 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam, will leave Tirupati at 10.30 pm on Sundays and will reach Visakhapatnam at 10.45 am the following day between.The Sambalpur-Banaswadi (Bangalore) weekly special fare train which was introduced on April 4 and will continue till June 26.

